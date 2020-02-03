3 in Nairobi, Mombasa Test Negative for Coronavirus
A file photo of outgoing Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP
In Summary
In a statement on Sunday evening, the ministry said more tests will be conducted in South Africa.
The ministry urged calm, saying Kenya had not recorded any cases of the SARS-like virus that originated in Wuhan, China, and has left 304 people dead so far.
The coronavirus has infected nearly 14,500 people across China and spread to 24 countries.
By NASIBO KABALE
Primary tests conducted after three people from China were quarantined in Nairobi and Mombasa counties are negative for the deadly coronavirus, the Health ministry has said.
In a statement on Sunday evening, the ministry said more tests will be conducted in South Africa.
Two people with a high fever were on Sunday quarantined at the Kenyatta National Hospital after landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from China.
The second case was reported in Mombasa County, where a female medical student from Southern Medical University in Guangzhou has been admitted to Coast General Hospital.
The ministry said the three people were isolated and samples collected for testing.
"They are all in good general medical condition," the ministry said.
