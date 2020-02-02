WHO to Help Kenya Fight Coronavirus as Trio Under Watch
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a press conference in Geneva following emergency talks over the new SARS-like virus spreading in China and other nations on January 22, 2020. PHOTO | PIERRE ALBOUY | AFP
By NASIBO KABALE
WINNIE ATIENO
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said Kenya is among countries to be provided with reagent kits so as to ensure rapid detection of the deadly coronavirus.
The news came as health officials confirmed that three people were quarantined after showing symptoms consistent with the infection.
A Chinese national and a Ugandan man who arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) were isolated at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi.
Officials offered scant details about the patients, though they confirmed that the Ugandan, who was in transit, arrived at 5.30am.
The third patient, a 22-year-old woman from Likoni sub-county, arrived in Kenya from China on January 30.
The student from Southern Medical University in Guangzhou was admitted to Coast General Hospital in Mombasa.
