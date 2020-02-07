A Transformation for Integrated Management of Cuba’s Audiovisual Industry
Author: Granma | internet@granma.cu
January 30, 2020 17:01:13
Photo: Cubavisión TV
Transformation of the way audiovisual production is managed to satisfy the needs and expectations of Cuban society today, and in the future, was at the center of dicsussion during a meeting held yesterday, between by President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and members of the Union of Cuban Writers and Artists; representatives from the Ministry of Culture, the country’s radio and television Institute (ICRT), that of cinematographic arts and industry; and the mass media.
The President stated that progress is needed on specific issues and the development of proposals to revive both national production and broadcast programming, as well as the training of filmmakers. Toward this end, (UNEAC)’s standing committee on Culture, Media and Social Media is working to promote and articulate concrete actions.
The exchange of opinions made evident the relevance of thinking about and re-structuring audiovisual creation, programming and promotion as a solidly conceived cultural industry, from the generation of content to the distribution of products on the most diverse platforms, with special emphasis on the digital field, given young Cubans’ identification with new information technologies.
Participants expressed appreciation of the recently-approved Film Promotion Fund, conceived with decisive participation by filmmakers themselves; while noting the potential for a more effective collaboration between the ICRT and ICAIC in the design of a plan in which cultural values and entertainment complement each other.
A call was made to strengthen the faculty and multidisciplinary contributions by the intellectual movement to Audiovisual Media Department at the University of the Arts, and to involve creators and critics in decisions regarding film and television programming.
The meeting was organized to follow up on agreements reached at the Ninth UNEAC Congress, held last June, and continue a discussion on the reflection of Cuban culture in audiovisual media, which took place last December. During the closing session, President Diaz-Canel proposed that these types of exchanges be scheduled regularly.
Also participating were Víctor Gaute, member of the of the Party Central Committee Secretariat and head of its ideological department; Minister of Culture Alpidio Alonso; UNEAC President Luis Morlote; members of the UNEAC Secretariat and the executive of the Association of Cinema, Radio and TV; as well as other outstanding film artists and intellectuals.
