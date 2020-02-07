We Have the Potential to Do Whatever We Set Our Minds To
Author: Juan Antonio Borrego | informacion@granmai.cu
January 24, 2020 13:01:33
Staff at the Siguaney cement factory with the President. Photo: Estudios Revolución
SANCTI SPIRITUS.— Prospects for sustainable, integrated industrial development, to assure the nations’ sovereignty, were highlighted by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, after visiting important productive centers in the province, during a governmental visit that began yesterday, January 23.
"Regardless of outdated facilities, we have the potential in Cuba to do what we set our minds to," said the President, after seeing firsthand the little known accomplishments of the Coronel Francisco Aguiar Rodriguez Military Industrial Enterprise, initially conceived as a repair shop for military vehicles, now a diversified, thriving industrial facility.
The President of the Republic led the tour, the second he has made to a Cuban province thus far this year, after visiting several municipalities in Las Tunas, in the east of the country, last week.
During the marathon day, one of the coldest on record, the President visited the Uruguay sugar mill in Jatibonico, a paradigm of sugar production in Cuba, which began its seasonal campaign last December; the Siguaney cement factory in Taguasco, key to construction programs in this and other provinces; and the Managuaco Livestock Enterprise, in Sancti Spíritus, one of the most important livestock ranches in the territory.
Accompanied by Deivy Pérez Martín, first secretary of the Party Provincial Committee, and Teresita Romero Rodríguez, recently elected governor of the province, as well as other members of her team, the President also visited the Estancia food processing facility and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, in the provincial capital.
In the evening, he met with students and staff at José Martí University, where nearly 37,000 professionals have graduated over its 35 years of existence.
Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, and other Council of Ministers members accompanying the President, fanned out with their respective teams to several municipalities in the province, as part of a plan to follow up on progress being made on national economic objectives, and strategies implemented to confront the intensification of the U.S. blockade.
The Cuban President returns to Sancti Spíritus with the Council of Ministers, a year after his first government visit here, which he described, at the time, as an important contribution and learning experience.
