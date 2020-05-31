Cities Brace for Sixth Night of Protests
BY STEFAN BECKET, JORDAN FREIMAN, CAROLINE LINTON, MELISSA QUINN
MAY 31, 2020 / 7:32 PM / CBS NEWS
Americans are bracing for a sixth night of protests Sunday as the National Guard was activated in several cities and curfews were put in place.
In Minneapolis, where George Floyd died and protests started, Governor Tim Walz announced the extension of a curfew for the Twin Cities. More than 5,000 National Guard troops were activated Saturday night in what Walz described as the "most complex public safety operation in the history of our state."
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo used his coronavirus briefing to say that "violence never works" after protests not just in New York City but also in Albany, Buffalo and Rochester. While Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti initially said he would not activate the National Guard — "this isn't 1992," he said Saturday night, referencing the Rodney King riots — within hours, he had reversed that call and asked Governor Gavin Newsom to deploy them.
Cities throughout the country extended curfew for Sunday, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco and more.
