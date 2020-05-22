TWEEPS SEE RED OVER REPORT DLAMINI-ZUMA WANTS BOOZE, TOBACCO SOLD AT LEVEL 1
FILE: Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma speaking at a media briefing on Sunday 25 April fleshing out the details of the government's risk-adjusted strategy aimed at easing lock-down regulations. Picture: GCIS
Lungelo Matangira
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - Could the goalposts be shifting for smokers and alcohol consumers?
Many are looking forward to level 3 lockdown come 1 June when the sale of tobacco and alcohol will be allowed again, but, if a new report is anything to go by, this may not happen as hoped.
News24 reported that Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has proposed to the National Command Council that alcohol and tobacco only be allowed again at level 1.
When South Africa was set to move down to level 4 from level 5, President Cyril Ramaphosa had announced that the sale of tobacco would be allowed again from 1 May, however, during a follow-up briefing, Dlamini-Zuma said that government had backtracked on this and that it would only be allowed on level 3.
This stoked rumours and speculation that there was discord between the president and the Cogta minister, which the president denied in one of his weekly newsletters.
Friday's report has further added fuel to the fire, with many not happy with the possibility of a delayed wait.
