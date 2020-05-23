Majoro Sworn-in as Lesotho Premier
MASERU. — Lesotho officially has a new prime minister. It’s now former Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro was sworn-in yesterday morning to seal his appointment by King Letsie III.
Dignitaries and diplomats attended the ceremony in Maseru. Outgoing Prime Minister Tom Thabane symbolically handed over to the incoming Majoro.
Thabane resigned officially on Tuesday after battles with rival factions in his own party, as well as growing discontent around his leadership from other political parties and the public.
Majoro said he owed his political career to Thabane who recruited him in 2013 as development minister.
The 59-year-old economist said he would hit the ground running, tackling Covid-19, food security, youth unemployment and independence of state institutions.
He is now expected to appoint his Cabinet from at least the two parties in the new coalition government.
The 59-year-old Majoro is an economist who was once a director of the IMF.
He was nominated as prime minister after Thabane’s four-party coalition collapsed, relegating Thabane to the position of caretaker prime minister.
In an interview with Eyewitness News last week, Majoro said he had no choice but to make the Covid-19 response his first priority when he took over, saying COVID-19 and food security would be his main priorities.
Majoro is well aware of the health service challenges facing Lesotho. He has always maintained he doesn’t believe that the country does not have any Covid-19 cases but the first one is now confirmed.
“We have to double our efforts to know how much infection is in our community. We moved in with lockdown too early and the impact on the economy was immense, but we have a little bit more capacity.”
— Witness News.
