Luxor African Film Festival Accepting Submissions to Workshop by Egyptian Director Saad Hendawy
Ahram Online
Thursday 4 Feb 2021
The African filmmaking workshop will be held during the upcoming edition of the festival
The Luxor African Film Festival opened the call for submissions to its African filmmaking workshop which will be led by Egyptian director Saad Hendawy, thefestival's websiterevealed.
The workshop will be held within the festival's 10th edition, planned to take place between 12 and 18 March 2021.
The ten-day workshop welcomes young participants from African countries who have made at least one film.
During the sessions, the accepted candidates will learn about filmmaking, concluding the workshop with a short film shot in Luxor and screened at the end of the festival.
Director and screenwriter Saad Hendawy's filmography includes Al-Saffah, The Seventh Heaven, Love Situation, Paparazzi, in addition to several shorts. His films have garnered numerous international awards.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is advised to double check the festival and workshop timing as we approach the festival's announced dates.
For more information and how to apply, please visit theLuxor African Film Festival's website.
