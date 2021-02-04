Renowned Egyptian Hairdresser Mohamed El-Sagheer Dies at 84 from Coronavirus
Injy Deif
Saturday 30 Jan 2021
El-Sagheer was best known for revolutionising the salon industry
Egyptian hairdressing icon Mohamed El-Sagheer died at 84 on Friday from the coronavirus.
El-Sagheer was best known for revolutionising the salon industry and hair fashion with his cuts and innovative approach.
Countless celebrities and users took to social media on Friday to mourn the death of the owner of El-Sagheer chain of beauty salons.
El-Sagheer started his work in the beauty industry at the beginning of the 1960s. He travelled to France in 1971 where he acquired more skills and techniques alongside his most important mentor, the famous name in the profession: Alexander de Paris.
He returned to Egypt a few years later to launch a salon in his name and become one of the first "haute coiffeurs" in the region.
El-Sagheer, who counted scores of celebrities and dignitaries as his friends and clients, has been hailed as the “life and soul of the profession” by those who knew and loved him.
The El-Sagheer beauty salons all over Egypt have been closed since Friday as a mark of respect to their owner.
http://english.ahram.org.eg/News/399948.aspx
No comments:
Post a Comment