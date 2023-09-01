Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. Aug. 27, 2023
Listen to the Sun. Aug. 27, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program click on this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 08/27 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features a PANW report with dispatches on the large rally held in Niamey, Niger which coincided with the demand by the CNSP government for the immediate withdrawal of the ambassador from France; Sudan military leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan has met with South Sudan President Salva Kiir to discuss security issues; there have been renewed talks between Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt over the Grand Renaissance Dam Project (GIRD); and in Mozambique there has been the reported deaths of several leading rebel insurgents.
In the second hour we analyze the recently held BRICS Summit in South Africa.
Finally, we conclude our month-long commemoration of Black August with an examination of the violent conclusion of Reconstruction and the urban rebellions of the 1960s.
