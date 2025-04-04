RSA Faced With Wake-up Call as Officials Mull Response to Trump Tariffs
This week, Trump announced a 30% tariff on South African products exported to the US. The move was part of a broader decision against all US trade partners.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is now faced with a wake-up call as officials mull the country’s response to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
This week, Trump announced a 30% tariff on South African products exported to the US.
The move was part of a broader decision against all US trade partners.
Some countries will be charged a 10% base tariff to do business with the US, while countries with a trade deficit with the superpower will pay higher tariffs.
"South Africa, 60% 30% and they have got some bad things going on in South Africa. You know, we are paying them billions of dollars, and we cut the funding because a lot of bad things are happening in South Africa," Trump said on Wednesday.
Altough the tariffs by US President Donald Trump were widely expected, the extent may have come as a bit of a surprise.
Granted, there were some exemptions listed on a 37-page document published by the US, the tariffs are still set to affect the South African economy.
Secretary-general of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene, said that the weaponisation of trade policy and macroeconomic policy called for introspection.
"These factors combined should compel the continent of Africa to reflect very deeply on accelerating a domestic market in Africa."
While South Africa is deeply concerned by the impact, some officials have called on a diplomatic response, unlike other global leaders who have hit back with their own tariffs against the US.
