South African National Assembly Adopts 2025 Budget Framework
CAPE TOWN - After some intense number crunching by the African National Congress (ANC), the party has managed to get the fiscal framework and revenue proposals underpinning the national budget across the line in the National Assembly.
This is despite its biggest Government of National Unity (GNU) partner – the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Freedom Front Plus voting against it.
All other GNU partners backed the fiscal framework - which proposes a 0,5% value added tax (VAT) increase.
The National Treasury will have to return to the standing committee on finance within 30 days to present an alternative to raising the money it needs to fund the R12.59 trillion budget.
There was much jubilation in the house as the ANC breathed a sigh of relief to achieve this feat – with only a few members absent.
House chairperson Cedric Frolick read the final tally: “Honourable members, the outcome of the division is as follows: there were no abstentions, 182 voted against, and 194 voted in favour.”
