ANC Calls on Parties to be Patriotic and Support the Budget
The chairperson of the standing committee on finance, Joe Maswanganyi, told the sitting that the report should be adopted because they followed the rules of Parliament.
FILE: An African National Congress (ANC) flag flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on 1 November 2021. Picture: AFP
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has finally tabled the highly contentious report on the fiscal framework and revenue proposals, calling on parties to be patriotic and support the budget.
Earlier, political parties objected to the report’s tabling in the National Assembly, saying it was not procedurally adopted by the standing committee on Tuesday night.
But the sitting continues as parties prepare to vote on the report’s adoption and the 0.5% value-added tax (VAT) increase.
After outlining the process followed, Maswanganyi called on parties to vote in support of the fiscal framework for the benefit of South Africans.
"I want to move that the report of the standing committee be adopted today, and as patriots, let’s make sure that we vote for this report, not for party politics"
The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Dr Mark Burke called the report farcical, saying it sounded like an April fool’s joke.
"It’s significant that this report was considered yesterday [Tuesday] in committee, on the 1st of April. A farcical day for a farcical process leading to a farcical report. Yet it’s a report that sadly isn’t an April fools joke – a report where our people are the victims."
While the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and MK Party rejected the report, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) supported it, saying any tax proposal must be well considered.
The debate continues.
