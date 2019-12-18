Monday, December 30, 2019

18 KILLED IN NEW MILITIA ATTACK IN EASTERN DR CONGO
It's understood that 18 people have been hacked to death in eastern DR Congo's troubled region of Beni.

FILE: Members of the rebel group on board a truck from the North Kivu provincial capital of Goma, the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Picture: United Nations Photo.
Republic of Congo Beni

AFP |

BENI - Eighteen people in eastern DR Congo's troubled region of Beni have been killed in a fresh attack by a notorious armed group, a local official said on Monday.

"There was an incursion in Apetina-Sana by the ADF last night," Beni administrator Donat Kibwana told AFP, referring to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia. "(They) hacked 18 civilians to death."
