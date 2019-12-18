18 KILLED IN NEW MILITIA ATTACK IN EASTERN DR CONGO
FILE: Members of the rebel group on board a truck from the North Kivu provincial capital of Goma, the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Picture: United Nations Photo.
Republic of Congo Beni
AFP |
BENI - Eighteen people in eastern DR Congo's troubled region of Beni have been killed in a fresh attack by a notorious armed group, a local official said on Monday.
"There was an incursion in Apetina-Sana by the ADF last night," Beni administrator Donat Kibwana told AFP, referring to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia. "(They) hacked 18 civilians to death."
