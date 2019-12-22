Zambian President Fires Controversial Political Aide
LUSAKA, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Friday fired his political advisor and replaced him with a new one.
The Zambian president fired Kaizer Zulu, who was appointed as special assistant to the president for political affairs in 2015, and replaced him with Chris Zumani Zimba.
The Zambian leader has however come under criticism for being lenient on his aide despite numerous scandals he has been involved in.
He has been involved in various scandals such as brandishing guns in public, burning people's properties and beating up people.
Speaking when he swore-in his new political advisor, the Zambian president advised him to steer clear of unpleasant situations which may compromise his duties as a presidential advisor.
He told the new aide to promote good politics in the country and rise up petty partisan politics.
In June this year, Amos Chanda, who was Lungu's special assistant for press and public relations, resigned from his position.
