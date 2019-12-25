SOLDIERS REPEL ATTACK ON FORMER NIGERIAN PRESIDENT GOODLUCK JONATHAN'S HOME
Former Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan. Picture: EWN.
Samson Omale
Eyewitness News
ABUJA - Armed men early on Tuesday morning invaded the country home of Nigeria's former President Goodluck Jonathan.
The assailants, who came in about five boats, stormed the security post in Otuoke, Bayelsa State about 100 meters away from the former president’s residence but were met by soldiers who engaged them in a firefight.
In a statement by Ikechukwu Eze, the media advisor to Jonathan, he confirmed that one soldier was killed in the fight while another was injured.
The former president was not at home when the attack occurred.
Oil-rich southern Nigeria is known for its militant activities.
