Corbyn’s Christmas Message: Our Communities Are Built on Generosity
JEREMY CORBYN called today for the spirit of “generosity and solidarity” to last for “months and years to come” in his Christmas message.
The Labour leader also reflected on the scale of inequality and praised those helping others this Christmas, including volunteers and NHS workers.
He said: “People around the world come together to celebrate the birth of Jesus and his message of love, hope and peace. That message is more important now than ever.”
In the wake of the general election result, Mr Corbyn acknowledged that the year had “been a difficult year for many of us. We didn’t succeed in delivering the change that so many people so desperately need.”
However, he said that Christmas was a chance to listen and reflect and “remember all the things that bind us together: our compassion, our determination to tackle injustice and our hope for a better world.”
Mr Corbyn highlighted that at Christmas “the scale of injustice and inequality is in very plain sight.”
He said: “As people hurry home through our busy high streets, often loaded with shopping bags, seeing those who have no homes and no hope beside them.
“Adverts for mouth-watering Christmas meals, when we know that many children are hungry. And while we celebrate being together, we are reminded of the many who will be alone and sadly lonely at Christmas.
“But our communities are built on generosity and the solidarity that comes from that. So we do not walk by on the other side.
He went on to praise the “so many” out supporting people who are less fortunate — “helping out in food banks, working in shelters and trying to find children, who are homeless, emergency shelter.”
He also praised the staff in the NHS — “and all those who work in our public services, who will keep us safe over Christmas.”
The NHS faces its busiest time over the festive period. Last year, more than 400,000 NHS staff gave up spending time with loved ones to care for patients and their families on Christmas Day alone.
Mr Corbyn finished off his message, saying: “Together, let’s do all we can to make this a country that cares for the many and not the few. And do everything we can to reach out to neighbours and build that sense of togetherness, not just for Christmas but for all the months and years ahead.”
