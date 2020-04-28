Egypt Works to Assure Safety of Migrants, Refugees Against COVID-19: FM
Tuesday 28 Apr 2020
Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Tuesday that the Egyptian government has worked to assure the safety of immigrants and refugees living in the country against any direct impacts of the novel coronavirus.
The government has not taken any measures to return the migrants to their countries, he said adding that it continued offering them subsidies and healthcare coverage.
The foreign minister made the remarks during a round-table discussion organized by Kemet Boutros Ghali Foundation for Peace and Knowledge via video conference to tackle the repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis on the immigration issue and its expected impacts on the migrants, asylum-seekers and displaced persons.
Shoukry said that Egypt has always been a destination and transit country for refugees and asylum seekers, adding that there are about 5 million refugees and asylum seekers in it, according to Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez
He also asserted that the ongoing cooperation with the relevant UN bodies ensures that essential services and healthcare will be continuously offered for refugees in Egypt and helps improve the efficiency of the country’s health system, Hafez said.
