Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Sends Greetings to Zimbabwean President
The message extended warm congratulations and greetings to the president and, through him, to the friendly government and people of Zimbabwe in the name of the government and people of the DPRK on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the independence of Zimbabwe.
It said that since the independence of the country, the Zimbabwean people have made great progress in their struggle for firmly defending the national sovereignty and building an independent new society and worked hard for social stability and economic development.
It expressed the belief that the good friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries would grow stronger, sincerely wishing the Zimbabwean president and people bigger success in their work for the country's independent development and prosperity.
