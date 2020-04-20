National Internet Seminar on Juche Idea Held in Uganda
The Ugandan adherents of the Juche idea who participated in the seminar made a report and speeches.
Mayambala Lawrence, chairman of the Ugandan National Committee for the Study of the Juche Idea, said in a report that the African people are trying to find a way of establishing Juche for the development of the continent, and went on:
The cause of the Juche revolution and the cause of global independence were pioneered by President Kim Il Sung.
Development and enrichment of the Juche idea is an immortal ideological and theoretical exploit of H.E. Kim Jong Il in the history of human thought.
Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un is leading the Korean people to victory, true to the cause of the preceding leaders.
Daniel Rugarama, vice-chairman of the Ugandan National Committee for the Study of the Juche Idea, and its organizational secretary in their speeches stressed the need to intensify the study and dissemination of the Juche idea and learn after the spirit of self-reliance of the Korean people and apply it in practice in Africa.
A letter to Kim Jong Un was adopted at the seminar.
