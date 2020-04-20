Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un Sends Greetings to Cuban President
The message extended the warmest congratulations and comradely greetings to the president on the occasion of his 60th birth anniversary.
The message expressed pleasure over the fact that the fraternal Cuban people have achieved great successes in their struggle to firmly protect the gains of socialism and make socio-economic development, smashing the frantic sanctions and blockade of the hostile forces, under the energetic leadership of the president, and invariable support to and solidarity with the Cuban party, government and people in their cause of justice.
The message expressed the belief that the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the two parties and peoples of two countries forged through the struggle for realizing the cause of socialism would be steadily carried forward and develop in conformity with the requirements of the new era by their common will and efforts.
It sincerely wished the president and all his family members good health and happiness and greater successes in his responsible work for leading the Cuban government and people.
