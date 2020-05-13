Algeria Extends Lockdown in Continued Effort to Contain COVID-19
ALGIERS, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The Algerian government on Tuesday announced its decision to extend the country's lockdown until May 31, in efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the third lockdown extension decision, as the second one is due to expire on Thursday.
Health Minister Abderrahman Benbouzid said that Algeria has avoided the worst scenario thanks to the adoption of efficient treatment protocols and mobilization of all sectors, including the health sector.
He reiterated that the figures of newly confirmed cases are announced every day and may raise concern of the population, but "I would like to reassure that the increasing number of infections is due to the increase of detection sites currently estimated at 20 nationwide."
Benbouzid noted that the number of fatalities is kept under 10 cases per day, and less than 20 cases are admitted to intensive care units nationwide, adding that the country's hospitals have a capacity of 6,000 beds.
Health authorities reported 176 newly confirmed cases, eight new deaths and 157 new recoveries during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 6,067, the death toll to 515, and the total recoveries to 2,998.
Algeria reported the first infection with the coronavirus on Feb. 25, an Italian national who was subsequently sent back home.
