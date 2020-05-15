Comoros Receives Covid-Organics Donation
Photo: Azali Assoumani
The Comorian president Azali Assoumani thanked the people of Madagascar and President Rajoelina for donation of Covid-Organics, the purported virus preventative and curative mixture.
Also included in the Malagasy donation were doses of chloroquine and surgical masks, the president further disclosed.
Azali said the gesture was a “perfect testimony to the solidarity which unites the peoples of the Indian Ocean, faced with the coronavirus pandemic.
A delegation from Comoros flew to Madagascar to receive the donation weeks after the country expressed interest in the mixture.
Other African countries that have been supplied include Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Republic of Congo, DR Congo and Tanzania.
The Guinea-Bissau consignment was also meant for countries in the West African bloc, ECOWAS. Nigeria has said it will import its part but subject it to necessary tests before using them or otherwise.
“With respect to Covid-Organics, Madagascar is with her African brothers to heal and save lives. Our duty is to preserve the health of our people.
“Chad sent a plane to collect CVO donations. Thanks to President Idriss Deby Itno for his confidence,” these sentences were in a tweet posted by the Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina on Saturday, May 9.
Accompanying the text were photos of an official Chadian plane in Antananarivo to take delivery of the Covid-Organics medication that Madagascar insists cures the virus. A second version of it can act as a preventative measure, Rajoelina said weeks back.
— Africa News.
