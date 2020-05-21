Egypt Records Biggest Single-day Toll of Coronavirus Cases at 774, 16 Deaths on Thursday
Thursday 21 May 2020
Egypt registered 774 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day toll, bringing the total number of infections to 15,003 nationwide, the health ministry announced.
The ministry also reported 16 fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths from the contagion to 696.
The health ministry added that 223 patients have fully recovered and were discharged from isolation hospitals and quarantine facilities. The total number of recoveries from the highly contagious virus now stands at 4217.
The number of patients who retested negative, including complete recoveries, has now reached 4798, ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said.
The new cases were detected through the ministry's investigation and contact tracing protocols, he added.
