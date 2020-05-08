Iran Urges US to End Its ‘Abject Unilateralism'

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi
Iran says the United States must stop seeking to secure its short-term interests at the cost of other nations' long-term prosperity.
“JCPOA is neither the first nor the last of the multilateral achievements Trump withdrew from,” said Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a tweet on Friday, referring by acronym to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, from which US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018.
"The US regime has sought to secure its short-term interests at the cost of nations' long-term prosperity,” Mousavi added.
“The regime must END its abject unilateralism,” he said, adding that the “irresponsible” US can never be trusted.
As part of the JCPOA, the UN arms embargo on Iran — in place since 2006/2007- are to be lifted in October 2020 — five years after the JCPOA took effect.
With the date looming, the US has shared with some members of the Security Council a draft resolution to prolong the arms embargo indefinitely.
To circumvent China and Russia’s veto of the resolution, which are both parties to the JCPOA, the US will argue that it legally remains a “participant state” in the deal only to invoke a “snapback” that would restore the UN sanctions, which had been in place against Iran prior to the JCPOA’s inking.
However, both Iran and the three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal– Britain, France and Germany –agree that the US is no longer a party to the accord and thus not entitled to push for the extension of a UN arms embargo on Tehran.
The European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal appear to be in full agreement with Iran’s position that the US is no longer a party to the accord and thus not entitled to push for the extension of a UN arms embargo on Tehran.
‘US seeking to increase pressure on Iran by returning to JCPOA'
Meanwhile, a former Iranian diplomat believes the US bid to “return" to the JCPOA is part of a wider plot to extend its pressure on the Islamic Republic after the failure of its “maximum pressure" policy.
Abolfazl Zohrehvand, a former Iranian ambassador to Italy and Afghanistan, says the US' withdrawal from the nuclear deal caused troubles for them despite their earlier assumption.
"Now the Americans seek to re-enter the JCPOA to create a fresh round of pressure, and are in fact seeking to use the JCPOA capacities to further arms sanctions on the Islamic Republic,” he said in a Friday radio interview.
