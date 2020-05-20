Namibia Postpones Annual Windhoek Oktoberfest Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
WINDHOEK, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Namibia's annual Windhoek Oktoberfest which was scheduled to take place on Oct. 30 and 31 this year has been postponed until next year, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) announced Tuesday.
NBL global marketing manager, Rene Duffy, in an statement said this difficult decision was necessitated by the current uncertainty the world faces due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
"It is with a heavy heart that NBL herewith announces the cancellation of the annual Windhoek Oktoberfest," Duffy added.
Duffy stressed the Oktoberfest's commitment to making up for the absence of this year's event in the planning for next year, saying that supporters of the event can look forward to much more than what they are used to.
"The annual Windhoek Oktoberfest has contributed significantly to its success and is dependent on 3 fundamentals, namely the Fest-goers, the special Festbier, and thirdly, the world-renowned Kirchdorfer band and their supporting acts like the Schuhplattler that travel all the way from Germany," she added.
The Windhoek Oktoberfest which is an anticipated cultural event on the annual calendar of both local and international Oktoberfest goers has evolved over the last ten years from a small event into a two-day event with approximately 6,000 festival-goers, Duffy noted.
