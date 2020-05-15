Palestine Marks Day of Displacement
Herald Reporter
PALESTINE yesterday celebrated its 72nd anniversary of Alankbah which marks its people’s dispossession and displacement from their land through ethnic cleansing and war crimes committed against them in 1948 by Israeli forces and its militias.
The Israeli wanted to establish the State of Israel in what is known as Al-Nakbah, and resulted in the destruction of more than 500 villages and displacement of over 800 000 Palestinians.
In a statement, the Embassy of Palestine in Zimbabwe said the commemorations are coming at time when the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.
“We commemorate this anniversary whilst the world is pre-occupied with the fight against the global pandemic of Covid-19.
“At the time when the whole world is facing the global threat of Covid-19, where consolidated efforts and solidarity among nations is paramount, we find Israel taking advantage of this dangerous situation to escalate its aggression and apartheid policies against our people, by expanding its settlements in the Palestinian occupied territories especially in Jerusalem and Hebron, hindering the Palestinian medical personnel, social assistance providers and aid workers of its duties to assist our people to prevent the spreading and overcome the consequences of the disease, and endangering the lives of our people by thwarting the efforts of the Palestinian government to fight the pandemic,” read part of the statement.
“This is a typical behaviour of an apartheid state whose criminal conduct should be stopped and accounted for,” the statement said.
Palestine said Israel, the occupying power, was continuing with its racist criminal and colonial behaviour against its people, even during this global pandemic.
“The declaration to annex the illegal settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan valley by the 2nd of July, by the Israeli occupation authorities, is a deadly blow to all the hopes and efforts to revive the peaceful negotiations in order to reach a lasting peace deal based on the international law including the Two State Solution.
“Israel is taking advantage of the pre-occupation of the global community in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic, in order to execute its plans to annex the occupied Palestinian territories, which proves that Israel is not really interested in achieving peace in the Middle East, and is driving the region towards more tension and complications that will threaten the peace and stability in the region and the world.”
To date, Israeli controls over 85 percent of Palestinian land and the remaining areas continue to endure further attempts of usurpation and control.
“With that in mind, the international community must have suitable decisive response towards Israel in order to compel the occupying power to revert to the terms of the international law and engage in negotiations within the frame work of an international peace conference, aimed at ending the Israeli occupation to the Palestinian land and provide just solution for the Palestinian refugees, who have the right to return to their homes and properties according to the UN general assembly resolution 194.”
Palestine said the Israeli measures and policies including the expansion of settlements, confiscation of Palestinian land, the demolition of its people’s homes continue to inflect untold suffering upon its people.
