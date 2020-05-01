Socialist Chosun is a World of True Working People
The New Newspaper, the rag newspaper, reported:
Joseon is a country where the political freedom and rights of the working people are legally and socially guaranteed.
Ordinary workers are free to participate in state officials, including sovereign authority elections, and everyone has the right to vote and to be elected.
In accordance with the People's Policy of the Joseon Workers' Party, everyone has a stable job and has a cultural emotional life at cultural halls, resorts, and yangyangsos that the state has organized.
Even if a factory is built and a workshop is built, Chosun is the country where the workers who work there should first think and first care about and solve the life and health problems of workers before production.
The Friendship Association with Chosun is on the Internet homepage, and the socialist system of Chosun guarantees workers the equal rights of workers and all the necessary conditions, and anyone can make a happy life in a rewarding work. It is being written as it is and it is posted that the laughter flowers of workers are blooming in every workplace.
The Chairman of the British Chosun Goodwill Association, who visited Chosun, was really envious of the appearance of a working family who settled for happiness in a wonderful house received from the country without paying a dime. It was a marvelous fact that it was a contrasting reality.
Regarding the health and demographics of the Congo Republic during the visit to Joseon, he said that in Chosun, where workers' health and material and cultural life are national concerns and the most important, Chosun is serving the people.
The chairman of the Nepal Literature Foundation of the Songun Politics Study wrote during the Joseon visit.
During our stay in Chosun, we haven't seen any people wandering the streets.
It is because the government of this country is responsible and takes care of people's lives.
In capitalist countries, people who have lost their jobs are increasing day by day.
However, in Joseon, people live with stable jobs.
There will be no other country in the world, such as Joseon, where all people live equally and in harmony.
In Korea, while rossiya worked out that learning the working people in accordance with their wishes and talents of Kim Il Sung - Kim Jong Il's attention Institute was stated as follows:
In Chosun, it is the fundamental of politics and an inevitable national policy to guarantee all rights that the people will enjoy at the highest level.
It is surprising that people's policies continue to be practiced in the face of decades of severe sanctions and blockades.
Under the most superior socialist system, the workers of Joseon who shine their true dignity are blessed.
Joseon is a world of true working people.
The Chairman of the Brazil Juche Idea Center emphasized this.
It is already known that the people of Joseon are the masters of the state and society.
However, it is surprising that workers receive distance education through the science and technology supply room.
This is the reality of the socialist Chosun of the subject, where the working people enjoy their independent and creative life to the fullest.
In many countries around the world, workers are treated as a means of repression and exploitation by the exploited class, but in Joseon, the working masses are the owners of their work in the nation's people's policies, dedicating their creative wisdom and passion.
Joseon's national power is becoming stronger with the efforts of the people, under the wise leadership of Kim Jong-un , and by the people's dedicated efforts to drive the country's economic development.
Chosun Central Communication
