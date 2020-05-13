Terrorist Killed in Northern Algeria
ALGIERS, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Algerian army on Tuesday killed a terrorist leader in the province of Ain Defla, southwest of capital Algiers, Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The killed terrorist is named Serbah Ahmed, alias "Abu Al-Abbes", 47 years old. He joined terrorist groups in 1997, and he was a leader of a terrorist group operating in Chlef, Ain Defla, Tissemssilt and Medea, the statement said.
A submachine gun, a pair of binoculars, and three mobile phones were seized during this operation, it added.
The North African nation has deployed tens of thousands of troops along the borders with Mali and Libya to thwart intrusion of terrorists and arms.
