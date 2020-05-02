Zimbabwe Commemorates World Press Freedom Day
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa
Victor Maphosa
Herald Correspondent
Zimbabwe will tomorrow join the rest of the world in commemorating the World Press Freedom Day. World Press Freedom Day is an opportunity for the United Nations member states to recognise the importance of the press and to take stock of the developments in the media sector.
In a statement to mark the commemorations, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the media played a critical role in a society by providing the public with important information which informs decision making.
Minister Mutsvangwa said media practitioners should be allowed to operate in a democratic and conducive environment.
“Democracy is now universally acceptable as the standard and ideal form of governance,” she said. “To realise democratic rule and fulfil its ethos, the people need to be informed. That is why World Press Freedom Day is so vital as the life blood of the democratic rule.
“Reporters and journalists are the agents of searching, processing and spreading information to the general public. It is, therefore, important that their ability to carry out this task is not tampered with. They must be given the space so that they can speak truths. Safety of their working environment is very crucial.
“The threats of death, imprisonment of reporters and journalists has no place in civilised societies. It is also important to ensure that press workers’ welfare is improved through provision of decent working conditions and life rewarding salaries.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said the Government of Zimbabwe was fully committed to the principles of press freedom obtained in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights.
“The Government’s commitment to these regional and international instruments is reinforced by our own country’s supreme law, the constitution, section 61 and 62 provides for these freedoms,” she said.
“It is, therefore, befitting to observe the day and raise awareness among our people on the importance of press freedom.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said this year’s World Press Freedom Day commemoration came at a time when Zimbabwe and the whole world were locked in a life and death combat against Covid-19.
“These are trying times and Government through the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has been consulting widely on how best to support this sector during and beyond Covid-19,” she said.
“The media plays a critical role in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. Citizens depend on the media services for information that empowers them to adequately respond and implement the necessary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said due to the critical role played by journalists, Government had seen it befitting to include them among the essential service providers and for them to be given the necessary support while carrying out their work.
“Government has also emphasised the need to ensure that journalists’ safety is guaranteed and that all media workers have access to protective clothing and equipment,” she said.
Minister Mutsvangwa implored media practitioners to practice quality and professional journalism to defeat fake news.
“On their part, journalists have to improve on the standards of the profession,” she said. “Report in an informative and analytical way. Avoid the temptation of tabloid sensationalism, this is why my Ministry with cooperating partners carried out a number of training workshops for journalists to improve on their Covid-19 reporting skills.
“Government has adopted stringent policies against the spread of false information and it is our belief that the measures put in place provide good grounds for credible journalism to thrive.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said in pursuing vision 2030, aptly articulated by President Mnangagwa, Government had been taking leadership in ensuring that it created a conducive environment for the media sector.
“Since last year, Government through the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has sponsored two Bills that will repeal the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA),” she said.
“The other law that looks at the regulation of the media and maintenance of professional standards, Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill, is at the second stage of reading in Parliament.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet approved the principals of the other law that dealt with the right to privacy, as well as the amendment to the Broadcasting Services Act.
“To demonstrate Government’s commitment to press freedom values of access to plural and diverse media services, the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has opened for applications for community radio and private television stations,” she said.
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa
Victor Maphosa
Herald Correspondent
Zimbabwe will tomorrow join the rest of the world in commemorating the World Press Freedom Day. World Press Freedom Day is an opportunity for the United Nations member states to recognise the importance of the press and to take stock of the developments in the media sector.
In a statement to mark the commemorations, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the media played a critical role in a society by providing the public with important information which informs decision making.
Minister Mutsvangwa said media practitioners should be allowed to operate in a democratic and conducive environment.
“Democracy is now universally acceptable as the standard and ideal form of governance,” she said. “To realise democratic rule and fulfil its ethos, the people need to be informed. That is why World Press Freedom Day is so vital as the life blood of the democratic rule.
“Reporters and journalists are the agents of searching, processing and spreading information to the general public. It is, therefore, important that their ability to carry out this task is not tampered with. They must be given the space so that they can speak truths. Safety of their working environment is very crucial.
“The threats of death, imprisonment of reporters and journalists has no place in civilised societies. It is also important to ensure that press workers’ welfare is improved through provision of decent working conditions and life rewarding salaries.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said the Government of Zimbabwe was fully committed to the principles of press freedom obtained in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights.
“The Government’s commitment to these regional and international instruments is reinforced by our own country’s supreme law, the constitution, section 61 and 62 provides for these freedoms,” she said.
“It is, therefore, befitting to observe the day and raise awareness among our people on the importance of press freedom.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said this year’s World Press Freedom Day commemoration came at a time when Zimbabwe and the whole world were locked in a life and death combat against Covid-19.
“These are trying times and Government through the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has been consulting widely on how best to support this sector during and beyond Covid-19,” she said.
“The media plays a critical role in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. Citizens depend on the media services for information that empowers them to adequately respond and implement the necessary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said due to the critical role played by journalists, Government had seen it befitting to include them among the essential service providers and for them to be given the necessary support while carrying out their work.
“Government has also emphasised the need to ensure that journalists’ safety is guaranteed and that all media workers have access to protective clothing and equipment,” she said.
Minister Mutsvangwa implored media practitioners to practice quality and professional journalism to defeat fake news.
“On their part, journalists have to improve on the standards of the profession,” she said. “Report in an informative and analytical way. Avoid the temptation of tabloid sensationalism, this is why my Ministry with cooperating partners carried out a number of training workshops for journalists to improve on their Covid-19 reporting skills.
“Government has adopted stringent policies against the spread of false information and it is our belief that the measures put in place provide good grounds for credible journalism to thrive.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said in pursuing vision 2030, aptly articulated by President Mnangagwa, Government had been taking leadership in ensuring that it created a conducive environment for the media sector.
“Since last year, Government through the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has sponsored two Bills that will repeal the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA),” she said.
“The other law that looks at the regulation of the media and maintenance of professional standards, Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill, is at the second stage of reading in Parliament.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet approved the principals of the other law that dealt with the right to privacy, as well as the amendment to the Broadcasting Services Act.
“To demonstrate Government’s commitment to press freedom values of access to plural and diverse media services, the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has opened for applications for community radio and private television stations,” she said.
No comments:
Post a Comment