Angola: Covid-19 - Chinese Arrive in Angola to Set Up Laboratories
28 JULY 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)
Luanda — The Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, Monday here announced the arrival of a team of Chinese technicians belonging to BGI company, responsible for the supply and assembly of laboratories in six provinces Angola.
The laboratories will be installed in the provinces of Luanda, Uíge, Lunda Norte and Huambo.
Each laboratory has the capacity to process 1000 analyses daily.
With the acquisition of these laboratories, the country will have high capacity laboratory equipment for testing Covid-19 and other viral diseases, the minister said.
Angola has six Covid-19 testing laboratories installed at the National Institute of Research and Health (INIS), Hospital Central Military, Hospital Esperança, National Institute for the Fight against AIDS, Clínica Girassol and Clínica Luanda Medical Center, all concentrated in the capital of the country, with capacity to process 600 samples/day.
