ZANU-PF Youth League Condemns Planned Protests
Sunday Mail Reporters
THE Zanu PF Youth League has urged law enforcement agents to deal with the planned violent demonstrations being organised by opposition activists and all those involved.
In separate statements yesterday, Zanu PF Youth League provincial structures said the planned demonstrations are meant to further an illegal regime change agenda.
Zanu PF Mashonaland West Youth League chairperson Cde Vengai Musengi said holding a demonstration during a pandemic poses a danger to public health.
“Opposition elements are keen to cause violence at the end of this month,” said Cde Musengi.
“Such acts pose a serious threat to the safety of members of the public and seriously undermine social order. They warrant society’s most severe condemnation.”
He said the organisers of the demonstrations were using social media to promote attacks on State institutions and private property. The police, Cde Musengi said, must use appropriate force to disrupt the planned demonstrations and arrest those involved.
Youth League chairperson for Matabeleland North Province, Cde Tamuka Nyoni, said opposition elements were trying to destabilise the country through demonstrations.
“The provincial league, as much as other progressive forces in our country, is saddened and disheartened by news circulating in the electronic and print media regarding the 31st of July so called ‘mass protests’ by regime change agenda advocates,” said Cde Nyoni.
“They are trying by all means to polarise the peaceful environment enjoyed by the citizenry, which is trying to come to terms with the reality of this global pandemic which is making lives unbearable.”
He said the organisers are criminal elements who intend to overthrow a constitutionally-elected Government which has a mandate that runs until 2023.
“We, therefore, call upon the citizenry to fight these forces in order to maintain the peace that we enjoy in the midst of this pandemic. The Mat North Youth league appeals to like-minded and progressive formations who share our vision, to shun these calls and exercise maximum unity.”
Zanu PF Masvingo Youth League chairperson Cde Brian Munyoro said the demonstrations were meant to sacrifice innocent lives and please the opposition’s Western masters.
“Demonstrations are harmful to our economy and yet some are encouraging their followers to participate in the destruction of our economy,” said Cde Munyoro.
“The foolishness of some journalists-cum-activists will not yield anything. During this Covid-19 pandemic we are supposed to be practicing social distancing, but some are planning to expose their brothers and sisters to the disease by demonstrating. This is tantamount to witchcraft of the worst order.
“As the Masvingo youth league, we urge our fellow comrades not to participate in this satanic and disgraceful act but instead work hard towards economic development of our beloved nation.”
Zanu PF Matabeleland South Youth League chairperson Cde Washington Nkomo described those behind the demonstration as mercenaries with no morals.
“It is sad that this is coming at a time when the whole world is battling the vicious Covid-19 pandemic,” said Cde Nkomo.
“All responsible leaders and organisations the world over are busy complementing their governments’ efforts to combat this deadly disease and helping families that have been exposed to hunger due to Covid-19.
“What we have here is a group of mercenaries with no morals nor conscience. It becomes apparent that our law enforcement agencies should enforce the law without fear and use appropriate force to stop these shenanigans.”
He said it was un-Zimbabwean to needlessly destroy other people’s property and livelihoods.
“We will not stand akimbo when people’s properties are destroyed and when our much cherished peace is disturbed by a few rascals. We stand to defend our communities against such criminality and support officers on the frontlines.”
In a statement last week, acting Zanu PF deputy secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tendai Chirau said party youths will defend the country against hooliganism.
“It is unfortunate that as the rest of the nation is fighting a deadly pandemic and seeking new avenues to improve the national quality of life, some elements on the lunatic fringe still find pleasure in engaging in destructive hooliganism disguised as demonstrations,” said Cde Chirau.
“With particular reference to the fake demonstrations planned for 31 July, we are aware that these attempts to cause mayhem in the country are part of a broader sponsored regime change strategy that has in the past yielded nothing but violence.
“As Zanu PF Youth League, we register our preparedness to stand in resolute defence of legitimate national interests, in defence of innocent breadwinners and their dependants who are being threatened with disruptive, senseless violence and injury.
“We further reiterate our conviction that the only acceptable path to political power in Zimbabwe is through the plebiscite. In the 2018 elections the voice of the majority emphatically spoke in favour of Zanu PF running the country until 2023.
“The threats to remove the Government that we hear of are unconstitutional and we remain ready to defend the Constitution of Zimbabwe and accordingly warn all putschist elements to hold their peace.”
