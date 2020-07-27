Malaria Deaths Surge in Africa Amid Fight Against COVID-19
by Mohammed Adow
26 Jul 2020
The World Health Organization is warning that malaria-related deaths in sub-Saharan Africa could more than double this year because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health emergency has shut down large-scale treatment and prevention programmes around the globe.
In Kenya, medical workers say many people suffering from malaria are staying away from health facilities.
Al Jazeera's Mohammed Adow reports from Nairobi, Kenya.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA NEWS
