Eight Cubans to Serve as International COVID-19 Advisors
Ángel Freddy Pérez Cabrera | freddy@granma.cu
July 22, 2020 11:07:00
Photo: Ricardo López Hevia
In recognition of Cuba's successful work in confronting SARS-COV-2, eight outstanding Cuban scientists and academics have been invited to join the World Inter-Academy Partnership’s COVID-19 Advisory Group.
This selection is indicative of respect for the work carried out by Cuban scientists and specialists in combating the pandemic, which has affected more than 14 million people on the planet, causing the death of more than 590,000 human beings, of whom only 87 were Cuban.
According to the Cuban Academy of Sciences, the Cuban professionals selected to participate in the group of 60 prestigious experts from around the world are Luis Velázquez Pérez; Pedro Mas Bermejo; Luis Herrera Martínez, Luis Carlos Silva Aycaguer, Tania Crombet Ramos, Guadalupe Guzmán Tirado, Rafael Bello Pérez and Jorge Núñez Jover.
In addition, Tania Crombet Ramos, from BioCubaFarma's Center of Molecular Immunology, will participate in the International Expert Panel supporting the COVID-19 battle, which will include 20 members from different national Academies.
The main objective of this Panel will be to provide institutions and governments with reliable information about COVID-19 and its implications in different countries.
