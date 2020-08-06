6th Plenary Meeting of 7th WPK Central Committee Held
The 6th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea was held at the office building of the WPK Central Committee, the General Staff of the Korean revolution, on August 19, Juche 109 (2020).
Kim Jong Un, Chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, Supreme Leader of the Party, the State and the armed forces of the DPRK, guided the plenary meeting.
The meeting was attended by the members and alternate members of the WPK Central Committee and the members of the WPK Central Auditing Commission.
Officials of departments of the WPK Central Committee were present as observers.
The plenary meeting discussed as the major agenda item the issue of convening the 8th Congress of the WPK to set forth a new line of struggle and strategic and tactical policies on the basis of the requirements of our developing revolution and the changed situation and to further strengthen the Party organizationally and ideologically.
Upon authorization of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, Kim Jong Un presided over the meeting and delivered a historic speech.
In his speech he analyzed the subjective and objective environments in which we faced unexpected and inevitable challenges in various aspects this year and the situation in the region surrounding the Korean peninsula, and assessed the achievements and shortcomings that have been made in the affairs of the Party and the State for the past four years since the historic 7th Congress of the WPK.
He made a detailed report on the accomplishment of goals of various fields of the national economy for this year, the last year of attaining the goals of the five-year strategy for national economic development advanced at the 7th Congress of the WPK in particular, before analyzing the results.
He said that the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee suggested convening the 8th Congress of the WPK to analyze and review in a comprehensive, three-dimensional and anatomical way the deviations and shortcomings in the work for implementing the decisions of the 7th Congress of the WPK and to discuss and decide on the strategic tasks for the Party and the government in the new phase of struggle in the crucial period of our revolution.
Noting that it is necessary to regularly convene the Party Congress, the supreme leadership body of the Party, in order to confirm the lines, strategic and tactical measures for steering the development of the times and the revolution and adjust and reinforce the leadership body of the Party for guaranteeing their execution, he advanced important guidelines for the operation of the Party Congress.
He said that the 8th Congress of the WPK would review this year's work and the work of the WPK Central Committee in the period under review and set forth a new five-year plan for national economic development, including the next year's orientation of work.
Noting that the 8th Congress of the WPK should become the Congress of struggle, the working Congress and the Congress of comprehensively reviewing the Party work, he specified the agenda items to be discussed at the Congress and the issues arising in the preparations for it.
Stressing the need for all fields and units, including Party organizations at all levels, power organs and organs of the armed forces, to sum up in time and regularly the results of work so as not to deviate from the implementation of the Party's basic lines, policies and decisions, he said that they should actively encourage and develop good successes, overcome shortcomings at the double and take rectification measures so as to make new progress in advancing the revolution and construction and in strengthening the Party.
He called on the participants to greet the 8th Congress of the WPK with high political zeal and shining feats of labour by pushing forward the work of developing the internal potentiality and the motive force as required by an all-out frontal offensive to achieve a breakthrough, in parallel with the major tasks set forth at this year's meetings of the Political Bureau of the WPK.
He read out a draft resolution of the plenary meeting on convening the 8th Congress of the WPK.
After he read out the draft resolution on convening the 8th Congress which would be recorded as another special event in the course of work followed by our glorious Party, all the participants absolutely supported and approved the agenda that had been taken up in the meeting with thunderous cheers and applause.
The plenary meeting decided to convene the 8th Congress of the WPK in January Juche 110 (2021).
The historic resolution is an indication of self-confidence of our Party leading the overall activities of the Party and the State to a new higher phase as required by the developing revolution, and an expression of its strong will and solemn pledge to live up to the great trust and expectation of the people by taking upon itself the future of the country and fulfilling its duty.
KCNA
2020-08-20
No comments:
Post a Comment