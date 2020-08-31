Egypt Welcomes Sudan's Peace Pact With Revolutionary Front
Ahram Online
AFP Tuesday 1 Sep 2020
Egypt welcomed the peace agreement the Sudanese transitional government and Sudan's Revolutionary Front initialled in SouthSudan's Juba on Monday, the Egyptian foreign ministry said.
“Egypt reasserts its support of Sudan in its efforts for peace, stability and prosperity,” the statement said, adding that Egypt is ready to continue its efforts to achieve stability in coordination with regional and international partners.
The deal was initialled with nine armed movements grouped under Sudan's Revolutionary Front after 10 months of mediation in South Sudan.
About 300,000 people have been killed in Darfur since rebels took up arms there in 2003, according to the United Nations.
Conflict in South Kordofan and the Blue Nile erupted in 2011, in the wake of South Sudan's independence, resuming two decades of war.
The agreement covers key issues concerning security, land ownership, transitional justice, power-sharing, and the return of people who fled their homes because of fighting.
It also provides for the dismantling of rebel forces and the integration of their fighters into the national army.
Rebel members of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) had provisionally initialled the agreement with the government late on Saturday.
However, an SLM faction led by Abdelwahid Nour and a wing of the SPLM-N headed by Abdelaziz Al-Hilu refused to take part.
http://english.ahram.org.eg/News/379013.aspx
No comments:
Post a Comment