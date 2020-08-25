First Inspection Trip to Revolutionary Armed Force
Chairman Kim Jong Il inspected the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su Guards 105th Tank Division of the Korean People’s Army on August 25, Juche 49 (1960).
Despite the sultry weather in August, he gave precious instructions to the commanding officers of the unit for hours, including the issues of holding fast to the slogan of defending the leader and the Party at the cost of their lives as the general task of the People’s Army and building up the fighting efficiency in all aspects.
From the very day of history, he continued his inspection trips for increasing military capabilities, shouldering the destiny of the country and the nation.
Under his energetic leadership to strengthen and develop the KPA into a combat force that fights for the Party and the leader unto death and an invincible army equipped with modern offensive and defensive military hardware, the aggressive moves of imperialists for a war against the DPRK were frustrated at every step.
When President Kim Il Sung admired by the Korean people passed away on July 8, 1994, the world communities wondered in different ways which road would the DPRK follow in the future.
Just at this juncture, the Chairman inspected the Dwarf Pine Post on January 1, 1995.
With a firm will to remain faithful to the people and soldiers as their leader and the Supreme Commander of the revolutionary armed force, he made ceaseless inspection tours of the posts in defence of the country, including Chol Pass, Mt Osong, Heights 351 and 1211, Panmunjom and Cho Island.
Later, he recollected the difficult days of his inspection as follows:
I inspected the post on Mt Osong twice. In order to climb Mt Osong one must pass 152 bends with sharp-cut cliffs. During my first visit, my car could not advance but ran idle as the road was so rugged. So I had to get out of the car and push it up the mountain.
Thanks to the leadership of Kim Jong Il who followed the road of devotion for the strengthening of the KPA and the wellbeing of the people, the destiny of the country and the nation has been firmly safeguarded and the lasting foundation laid for building a prosperous country.
2020-08-25
No comments:
Post a Comment