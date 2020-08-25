For Development of Non-Aligned Movement
Late in October 2019, the 18th Summit Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was held in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, to discuss the issue of steadily holding higher the banner of unity and cooperation for peace and independence against war and imperialism.
The conference was attended by over 3 000 persons, including heads of the state and government, high-level delegations and delegates from 120 NAM member nations and delegates from several international bodies. Under the theme of “Upholding the Bandung principle to ensure concerted and adequate response to the challengers of contemporary world”, it discussed the issues on peace and security, disarmament, human rights and the situation in the Middle East.
It adopted the final document of the 18th NAM Summit Conference, the “Baku Declaration”, etc.
The NAM, which started with 25 member nations on September 1, 1961, has developed into a political force comprising one hundred and tens of countries and, today, is proudly exercising its influence in the international arena.
Since its admission to the NAM on August 25, 1975, the DPRK has made more vigorous efforts to foil the moves of imperialists for aggression and war and their high-handed and arbitrary practices.
As a result, the NAM gained momentum, ushering in a new stage of struggle for consolidating unity, solidarity and cooperation between member nations.
The work of strengthening and developing the NAM is of great significance in building the world as required by the peace-loving countries and peoples.
Many countries around the world are now aspiring after global independence against dominationism and hegemony.
On the contrary, the dominationist forces are going against the trend of the independent era by maintaining and expanding aggressive military blocs.
In particular, the international situation is getting complicated due to the powers’ competition for seeking hegemony. And due to highhanded and arbitrary practices of the imperialist and dominationist forces, peace, stability and sovereignty are being violated in different countries and regions around the world.
Such realities demand the member nations of the NAM, the powerful revolutionary force in the era of independence, make endeavours to give full play to their role.
They should unite under the banner of anti-imperialist independence for their common cause and make vigorous efforts to realize international justice.
The DPRK is creditably performing its duty and role in the struggle for global independence while invariably adhering to the principle of the NAM.
Choe Song Jun
2020-08-25
