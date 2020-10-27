Cuba Prioritizes Multilateralism, International Cooperation and Regional Integration in ECLAC
During the formal presentation of the pro tempore presidency to Costa Rica, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez urged cooperation and multilateralism to achieve sustainable development and address inequality in Latin America and the Caribbean
October 27, 2020 09:10:47
The unity needed to resolve the region's problems, in the context of COVID-19, and recognition of Cuba's work during its presidency, were emphasized during the 38th Session of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), held online.
In his remarks, Cuba’s President described the economic and social inequality that persists, among nations and within each country, as a shameful, with serious repercussions on development and the environment. He called for the adoption of comprehensive and sustainable policies, and for the promotion of cooperation and access to resources.
UN Secretary General António Guterres also called for collaboration among nations “as the only route to salvation in a post-COVID-19 world.” He praised Cuba’s work during its term as president pro tempore of the Commission, noting that he witnessed the nation’s performance first hand during a visit to Havana in 2018, when the island assumed the responsibility.
Alicia Bárcena, ECLAC Executive Secretary, praised our country’s leadership, support and collaboration, and pointed out that Cuba placed multilateralism, international cooperation, integration and sustainable development at the center of ECLAC's proposals for the region.
Upon assuming the pro tempore presidency, the President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado, not only acknowledged Cuba’s work, but also quoted our national hero José Martí: "The best way to speak is to act," adding, "We assume this presidency with much enthusiasm and are committed to fulfilling ECLAC's mandate, considering the principles of international cooperation, solidarity and promotion of human rights, leaving no one behind," reported Prensa Latina.
