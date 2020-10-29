Philadelphia Will Not Issue Curfew Tonight Following Days Of Looting
By CBS3 Staff
October 29, 2020 at 4:25 pm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia will not issue a curfew tonight after implementing one Wednesday night following days of looting and protests. Even though there is no curfew for Thursday night, both Mayor Jim Kenney and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw are urging people to remain home unless absolutely necessary.
Despite last night’s curfew, Philadelphia dealt with a third night of looting and vandalism following Monday’s fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia.
Four stores in a Northeast Philadelphia strip mall were vandalized overnight.
Overall, since Monday, 212 arrests have been made and 57 officers have been injured, including a female officer who was struck by a vehicle.
The National Guard has been called in and are expected to arrive in Philadelphia on Friday or Saturday.
