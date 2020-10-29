Philadelphia Puts 9 p.m. Curfew into Effect After Unrest over Officer-involved Shooting
Emma Wright
Oct 28, 2020
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Philadelphia city leaders condemned a second night of violence and braced for a third, announcing a city-wide curfew starting Wednesday at 9 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. Thursday.
"The looting that is taking place is distressing to say the least and it is unacceptable. As I said yesterday, it is clear many of these folks are in no way honoring the memory of Walter Wallace Jr.," Mayor Jim Kenney said during a news briefing Wednesday afternoon.
Walter Wallace Jr., was shot and killed by police Monday afternoon. His mother said she called for help because Wallace Jr. was having a mental health crisis. Wallace, 27, came at officers with a knife and despite repeated orders to do so, didn't drop it.
On Wednesday morning, across the city from where the shooting happened, business owners in the Port Richmond section were left to clean up after looting and violence spread through the neighborhood.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw reported more than 200 incidents of vandalism Wednesday.
81 arrests were made and 23 police officers were injured. In one incident, captured on surveillance video and obtained by 69 News, you can see a police officer nearly get run over by a car.
Philadelphia city leaders said the National Guard has been called to prevent the looting and destruction of businesses.
