Sanctions: ANC Rallies Behind Zimbabwe
26 OCT, 2020 - 00:10
Photo: Dakota Legoete
Wallace Ruzvidzo in Johannesburg, South Africa
The African National Congress (ANC) has pledged to stand by Zimbabwe in the fight against sanctions that have caused untold suffering for the general populace.
Speaking at an anti-sanctions march held in Loftus, Pretoria, yesterday, ANC National Executive Committee and National Working Committee member Mr Dakota Legoete said Zimbabwe was a sovereign State which should be able to govern itself uninterrupted.
Further, Mr Legoete said sanctions were not affecting the purported individuals but the general populace of Zimbabwe hence the high migration rate of Zimbabweans to South Africa and other neighbouring countries.
“As ANC we stand in support of Zimbabwe and Sadc on the resolution that sanctions must be removed. As ANC we support Zimbabwe and derive our ethos from ubuntu.
“In the 20 years of these sanctions we have seen over 5 million Zimbabweans leaving their country to find opportunities. We have 3 million Zimbabweans both documented and undocumented,” he said.
Mr Legoete said these sanctions were resulting in Zimbabweans and South Africans fighting for jobs as over 2 million South Africans were unemployed hence the xenophobic attacks which he denounced as not being the answer to fixing unemployment and other issues.
“There are over 2 million South African people who are unemployed so this leads to people jostling for jobs hence the xenophobic attacks which we do not want,” said the ANC delegate.
Zanu PF South Africa branch information and publicity secretary Cde Kennedy Mandaza called for the unequivocal removal of the embargo saying they were a violation of human rights.
Cde Mandaza lauded President Mnangagwa for introducing and implementing policies that had shielded the country from the impact of these sanctions while also improving the country’s infrastructure.
“We want to thank President Mnangagwa for finding a way around these sanctions by trying to mitigate their impact through introducing policies that have seen the rehabilitation of infrastructure including major roads and dams,” said Cde Mandaza.
He reiterated sentiments that calls for reforms should come from Zimbabweans and not external forces as it is a sovereign state.
“If ever there are to be more reforms these should be demanded by Zimbabweans and not America,” he said.
One of the marchers, Mr Peter Magasu said sanctions had resulted in high unemployment in Zimbabwe hence his decision to migrate to the neighbouring country but wishes to return back home with his family.
“I left Zimbabwe because of high unemployment and lack of opportunities. My daughter right here was born here in South Africa, but all things being normal she should have been born in her real home country.
“I really wish I could go back home and invest there,” he said.
Cde Gugulethu Ncube from the district’s women league said women and children were suffering more as the breadwinners have to leave the country to find employment opportunities and so women are left to bare the brunt by themselves.
“Sanctions are not targeting the individuals they are purported to be affecting but they are affecting the ordinary and poorest of citizens.
“Women and children are affected the most mainly because their husbands had to leave to look for opportunities leaving the women to be bread winners,” she said.
The anti-sanctions march was a success as over 75 people graced the event including members from the church community and South Africans.
It proceeded from Loftus Park to the American Embassy where a petition calling for the unequivocal removal of sanctions was sent.
