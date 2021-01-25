Congratulatory Messages and Letters to Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un from Different Countries
Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un received congratulatory messages and letters from different countries upon his election as the general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea.
They include the general secretary of the Union Solidarity and Development Party of Myanmar, the chairman of the Mongolian People's Party, the chairman of the Central Executive Committee of the Bangladesh National Socialist Party, the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Syrian Communist Party, the general secretary of the Al Ahd al Watani Party of Syria, the general secretary of the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front, the chairman of the Motherland Party of Turkey, the acting first secretary of the Central Committee of the Armenian Communist Party, the chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Azerbaijan, the chairman and the deputy secretary general of the National Leading Council of the Diversity Party of Indonesia, the senior leader of the Indian People's Party, the general secretary of the Central Committee of the All-India Forward Bloc, the acting chairman of the Communist Party of Germany, the chairman of the Socialist Party of Romania, the general secretary of the Communist Party of Switzerland, the chairman of the Communist Party in Sweden, the general secretary of the Guinean Rainbow People's Assembly, the secretary general of the Mozambique Liberation Front Party, the general secretary of the Socialist Party of Senegal, the general secretary of the Congolese Party of Labour, the general secretary and the secretary for International Relations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Venezuela, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Chile (Proletarian Action), the general secretary of the Revolutionary Communist Party of Uruguay, the Central Committee of the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party of Brazil and the National Leadership of the March 26 Movement of Uruguay.
Also among them are the secretary of the Central Council of the Communist Parties-the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, the international secretary of the Serbian Communist Party, the international secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the People of Spain, a councillor of the European Society for the Study of the Juche Idea, the secretary general of the International Liaison Committee for Reunification and Peace in Korea and other high-ranking officials of political, public and economic circles and the military of China, Russia, Nepal, Myanmar, Mongolia, Singapore, Cambodia, Turkey, India, Japan, Germany, Bulgaria, Belarus, Sweden, France, Italy, Spain, South Africa, Libya, Senegal, Zambia, Zimbabwe, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina and Australia, and representatives of organizations for the study of the Juche idea, organizations for supporting Korea's reunification and friendship organizations.
Meanwhile, the Central Committee of the WPK received a congratulatory message from the general secretary of the Revolutionary Communist Party of France.
