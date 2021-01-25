Pyongyang Electronic Medical Appliance Factory Renovated
The renovated Pyongyang Electronic Medical Appliance Factory was inaugurated on January 22.
The factory, covering an area of over 13 200㎡, has several workshops, rooms for integrated control and technology development, a sci-tech learning space, etc. It will serve as a foundation for further building up the medical appliance industry of the country.
The factory is fully provided with equipment and facilities to specialize in the production and assembly of electric and electronic medical appliances such as high-purity distilled water machine, electronic gastroscope, digital roentgen diagnostic device, diagnostic device by means of magnetic resonance imaging, and conditions for IT and welfare services and technical apprenticeship.
Choe Sang Gon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Ri Song Hak, vice-premier of the Cabinet, Choe Kyong Chol, minister of Public Health, Ri Il Bae, chief secretary of the Mangyongdae District Committee of the WPK, and officials concerned looked round the factory.
2021-01-23
No comments:
Post a Comment