Zimbabwe Minister Mourns Karimatsenga
22 JAN, 2021 - 00:01
Herald Reporter
The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa has paid tribute to liberation war fighter, Cde Martha Tembo Nyakudya Karimatsenga, who died on January 16 at a private hospital in Harare.
Minister Mutsvangwa described Cde Karimatsenga as a liberation war supporter and fighter who dedicated her life to the struggle for national independence.
Born on January 6, 1950, Cde Karimatsenga died 10 days after celebrating her 71st birthday.
In her eulogy, Minister Mutsvangwa said: “I knew Mai Tembo Karimatsenga as the wife of Cde Tembo Karimatsenga who was a general manager of a top hotel in Beira.
“As Zimbabwean expatriates in Mozambique, both of them embraced our Chimurenga national struggle and hosted many of the leadership and cadres.
“I worked in the Office of the Special Assistant to the President of Zanu who is now HE Cde Mnangagwa, the President. Many times we benefited from Mai Karimatsenga’s hospitality.”
Minister Mutsvangwa said she developed a strong personal bond with Cde Tembo Karimatsenga who joined the rank and file of women in the struggle when she moved to Maputo.
“Our personal bonds endured well into freedom and independence till her untimely death. My deep and sincere condolences to her dear children and grandchildren who we continue to retain strong bonds with. May her soul rest in internal peace,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
Cde Tembo Karimatsenga was born Martha Tiriwokunze Nyakudya at Rombe in Mashonaland Central and was raised at Eskbank Farm.
She met her husband, David Soko Karimatsenga, in Christon Bank and they moved to Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, Zambia and eventually Mozambique when the liberation war was raging.
The two played active roles in the liberation struggle alongside leaders in Zanu, experiencing many near death events and having much of their personal property and vehicles destroyed by the enemy forces.
When she retired, she became a very active member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Cde Tembo Karimatsenga, who is survived by seven children, 19 grandchildren and five great grandchildren, was buried at Warren Hills Cemetery yesterday.
