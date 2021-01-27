We Feel Empty Without SB Moyo: Commander
28 JAN, 2021 - 00:01
Herald Reporter
Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda has said they feel empty without the late Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo, as tributes continue to pour for the departed military commander.
Lieutenant-General (Retired) Moyo succumbed to Covid-19 complications last week on Wednesday.
He left the military in 2017 after his appointment as a Cabinet Minister.
“It is a major loss to the country, SB was a very dedicated patriot. As a soldier we never doubted him.
“If there was something we wanted done, SB was there to do it. We feel very empty without him,” said General Sibanda.
Gen Sibanda said his generation succeeded in bringing about political liberties through a protracted liberation struggle and now the Government is fighting for economic freedom and prosperity for citizens.
He urged the youths to tap knowledge from those who liberated the country politically and liberate the country economically.
“The coming generations are the leaders of tomorrow and if they are unable to learn from those who fought for the liberation of this country then they will not run with the agenda the way we think they should.
“The agenda is to make sure that Zimbabwe is fully liberated, politically we are liberated, but economically we are not. So we need somebody to run with that agenda which is what this current generation should,” said General Sibanda.
During his stint as Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, he became the face of the country’s re-engagement thrust in the New Dispensation.
