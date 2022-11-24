Cuban President Continues Program of Activities in Moscow
Bajante: Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has paid a heartfelt tribute to the Soviet soldiers who fell in the Great Patriotic War. At around 11 am local time on Monday, the head of state arrived at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located in front of the Kremlin wall
Author: Radio Habana Cuba | internet@granma.cu
November 21, 2022 12:11:04
Díaz-Canel pays tribute at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Photo: Twitter Presidency
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has paid a heartfelt tribute to the Soviet soldiers who fell in the Great Patriotic War. At around 11 am local time on Monday, the head of state arrived at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located in front of the Kremlin wall.
Hours earlier, he held a meeting with Guennadi Andrèyevich Ziugànov, general secretary of the Russian Communist Party, in the context of his official visit to this country.
"This is an opportunity to express the gratitude of the Communist Party of Cuba for the support to the Cuban cause," said the Cuban dignitary.
Diaz-Canel conveyed a message: "Your brother Raul sends you a strong greeting."
The president took the opportunity to invite the Russian communist leader to the event on the balance of the world based on the conception of the Cuban National Hero, José Martí, and the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, to be held in Havana in January 2023.
For his part, Andreyevich expressed his joy at being able to receive and exchange ideas with the Cuban partisan leader.
"We have visited many countries in the Latin American region and have excellent working relations, but the Russian Communist Party has a special identification and commitment with Cuba," he said.
The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba began his activities in Moscow on Sunday with a meeting with the embassy staff and a representation of all the official entities of the Cuban State working in Russia.
Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived Saturday at the Vnukovo airport in the capital of the Russian Federation on an official visit in response to an invitation from his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
The official Cuban delegation on this second stop of the tour is made up of Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla; Deputy Prime Ministers Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz and Alejandro Gil Fernández, as well as the Ministers of Foreign Trade and Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz, and of Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O Levy.
The current tour of the President and his delegation includes, in addition to Russia, Algeria, where it began, Türkiye and the People's Republic of China.
No comments:
Post a Comment