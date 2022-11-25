Putin Says Participants in Special Military Operation are Heroes
NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 25. /TASS/. Soldiers who are taking part in the special military operation are heroes and they know that, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"They, these men, know that they are real heroes," he said during a meeting with the mothers of the soldiers taking part in the special military operation.
"Only they and their commanders, who are fighting shoulder to shoulder with them, know how hard and how dangerous for life and health it is," Putin said, adding that "they (soldiers - TASS) feel and see it."
The president said he had spoken over the phone with several participants in the special military operation and their mood gives him "all the grounds to say that they are heroes indeed."
