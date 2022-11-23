SRF Groups to Sign Political Declaration for Transition in Sudan: Spokesman
Osama Saeed head of the Beja Congress Party and SRF Spokesman
November 22, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) on Tuesday confirmed its intention to sign a draft political declaration supplementing the transitional constitution, within the ongoing efforts to end the military coup and establish a transitional civilian government.
The Democratic Unionist Party, the Popular Congress and Ansar al-Sunna signed the political declaration. Discussions are taking place with the National Consensus Forces (NCF) of Minni Minnawi and Gibril Ibrahim.
“There is a strong agreement within the Revolutionary Front to sign the political declaration,” Osama Saeed, SRF Spokesman told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.
The agreement came after a two-day meeting to discuss the draft political declaration and comments submitted by the military component on the draft transitional constitution.
Osama Saeed said that the purpose of the meeting was to unify the SRF positions on the political declaration, especially since one of its groups did not participate in the discussion on this declaration.
On the other hand, a statement issued by the meeting stressed the need to create a broad alliance that includes the forces of the revolution and the forces of transition in order to make the political process successful.
The statement added that the meeting concluded with some observations that the SRF will work to include in the political declaration.
Saeed told Sudan Tribune that the remarks were “not substantial.”
The Revolutionary Front, headed by Hadi Idris, is one of the components of the Forces for Freedom and Change. However, after the coup, its leaders continued to participate in the military-led transitional government in line with the Juba Peace Agreement signed in October 2020.
Draft Interim Constitution
The meeting also discussed the draft transitional constitution and the comments submitted by the military component thereon.
The statement said the draft had been aligned with the SRF’s initiative of March 2020.
The SRF’s “observations are related to the structures of the transitional authority and the implementation of the peace agreement, on which we would like to reach understandings,” Saeed told Sudan Tribune.
Earlier this month, the Revolutionary Front voiced its rejection of any review of the Juba peace agreement.
Other signatory groups who are part of the National Consensus Forces reject any amendment to the peace agreement. Also, they reject the draft transitional constitution, unlike the SRF, which abandoned its demand to involve the military in the transitional government.
(ST)
