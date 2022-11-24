Presidents of Cuba and Algeria Report Results of Meeting
The presidents of Algeria, Abdelmajid Tebboune, and Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, announced Thursday in Algiers the results of a meeting in which they agreed to boost economic, trade, financial and cooperation ties
Speaking to the press after the meeting between the two heads of state at the Presidential Palace 'El Muradia', Tebboune told the media that it was decided to cancel the debt services and postpone their repayment to another time.
According to information from the Presidency of the island, the Algerian president informed about the offer to Cuba of a solar energy plant for the production of electricity; of agreements related to the supply of fuel to the Caribbean nation; as well as the interest to cooperate in the production of medicines and vaccines.
"During the meeting, areas such as health, energy, renewable energy sources, the medical-pharmaceutical industry, cultural, educational and scientific-technological exchange were identified as the most promising areas for collaboration," said Díaz-Canel. He affirmed that they also discussed the possibilities of cooperation in sugar production and of renegotiating or restructuring Cuba's debt with Algeria.
The Cuban president pointed out that in these areas both countries will work together for mutual benefit, and stressed that the agreements mean for the island an important support.
"We have agreed to boost economic, commercial, financial and cooperation ties, and bring them to the level of political ones," he noted.
In his Twitter account, he noted "that there are plenty of reasons to feel satisfied, and more than that we are very committed to the Algerian cause, we are very committed to the Algerian people and the Algerian government.
"Algeria can always count on the support of the Cuban government and people," he emphasized.
For his part, Tebboune noted that Algeria feels duty-bound to engage with Cuba, a friendly nation with which his country shares a past and present relationship.
Diaz-Canel began the agenda of his official visit to the North African nation on Thursday with the laying of a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument in Algiers, and later held official talks with his host, the president and defense minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.
"Our presence in Algeria is a sign of the importance we attach to bilateral relations, and at the same time reaffirms our will to give continuity to the brotherhood cemented by the historic leaders of both nations," said the also first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba.
The day before, the Cuban delegation arrived in Algiers, as part of an international tour that will also include Turkey, Russia and China, and will address essential issues for Cuba, mainly related to the electro-energy sector.
As explained by the Cuban president, the program designed responds to Cuba's political and economic priorities, as well as to the efforts to alleviate the effects of the post-pandemic crisis that is affecting the whole world, and which in the case of the island is aggravated by the effects of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.
